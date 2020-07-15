New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a (GoM) meeting at Home Ministry in the national capital.
The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (ANI)
Amit Shah chairs meeting of Group of Ministers
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:12 IST
