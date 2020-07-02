Amit Shah chairs meeting on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting on COVID-19 situation in his office.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other top officials attended the meeting.

As many as 18,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the Ministry, there are 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged/migrated stands at 3,47,979.

With 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 17,400. (ANI)