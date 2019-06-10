Amit Shah chairs meeting on internal security

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on internal security at Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here on Monday.

In the high-level meeting, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval who was reappointed to the post for five more years and given Cabinet rank in the second term of the NDA government, was also present in the meeting.

On Thursday also Shah had held a high-level meeting on with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba.

Shortly after taking the charge on June 1, Shah had held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government. (ANI)

