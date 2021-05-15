Amit Shah condoles death of two civilians in grenade blast in Assam

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of two civilians in a grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.



According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he has apprised Home Minister Amit Shah about the matter and asked the police to take stern action against perpetrators.

"Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the death of two civilians. I apprised Home Minister on the matter and informed that Assam Police

has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately," the newly elected Chief Minister of Assam Tweeted. (ANI)

