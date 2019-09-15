New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of 11 people who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
The loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is very unfortunate. I am deeply pained. My thoughts are with families of those who have lost their loved ones. May God give the bereaved families strength to withstand this tragic loss," Shah said in a tweet.
Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.
All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)
Amit Shah condoles deaths after boat capsizes in Godavari River
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:26 IST
