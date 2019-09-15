Amit Shah condoles deaths after boat capsizes in Godavari River

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of 11 people who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is very unfortunate. I am deeply pained. My thoughts are with families of those who have lost their loved ones. May God give the bereaved families strength to withstand this tragic loss," Shah said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)

