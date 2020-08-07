Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki.

He said that National Disaster Response Force teams have reached the spot for rescue work.

"Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has reached the spot to provide all possible assistance to the administration with the rescue work. May injured recover soon," Shah said in a tweet.

At least 15 people have lost their lives in a landslide in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. Fifty-seven persons are still missing and the rescue work is underway.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for rainfall in various districts in Kerala.

It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Friday. (ANI)