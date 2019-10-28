Amit Shah condoles demise of BJP leader Kamal Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the demise of former Punjab unit BJP president Kamal Sharma, who passed away yesterday.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Kamal Sharma, former President of Punjab BJP. Kamal ji as a dedicated worker contributed significantly in strengthening the organisation. I express my condolences to his family. May God grant peace to the departed soul peace! Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.

The veteran BJP leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning following a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Kamal Sharma Ji. He made noteworthy efforts to strengthen our party in Punjab. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" (ANI)

