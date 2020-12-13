Amit Shah congratulates BJP's ally UPPL in Assam for comfortable majority in BTC polls

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the BJP's Assam unit along with ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a 'comfortable majority' in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election.



"NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party's Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in Prime Minister's resolve towards developed North East," tweeted Shah.

The elections in 40 constituencies in the region were held in two phases on December 7 and December 10 while the results were declared on December 12. (ANI)

