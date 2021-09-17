Amit Shah congratulates people on Telangana Liberation Day

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited the Nirmal district and congratulated the people on Telangana Liberation Day.

"I wish you all a Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day. On this day, this entire area, which was under the rule of the Nizam, was liberated after 13 months due to the valour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," said Shah during a public meeting in Nirmal.

"Today is also considered as Independence Day for Telangana. Today is also Vishwakarma Puja Day and wants to wish all the people across the country on this occasion. Apart from Modiji's birthday, today is also the independence day of this region as this region got independence from the Nizami rule today. Bharat Ratna Sardar Patel with his grit and determination defeated the intentions of the rulers," said Shah.



"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating PM Modi's Birthday as Seva Din from September 7 to 17," added Shah.

The Home Minister said, "In 2024, BJP will form the government in Telangana. BJP does not do politics of appeasement. We are not scared of the Majlis. After the formation of the BJP government, on September 17, we will do various official programs across the state, to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day with the people."

"I want to ask the Telangana Chief Minister as he had promised to celebrate the Telangana Liberation day but why didn't he celebrate it. When BJP Government will come we will celebrate it every year" said Shah.

Earlier, Today Union Home Minister also visited the Nanded region of Maharashtra and congratulated Telangana and the regions of Marathawada and Nanded on Telangana Liberation Day and said that it is an extremely important day as these regions got freedom from the Nizami rule on this day.

Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

