Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for post-COVID care earlier this month, has been discharged from the hospital on Monday, government sources said.

On Saturday, AIIMS informed that the Minister has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time.

"Amit Shah, Home Minister is admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," said the hospital release.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

On August 2, Shah had informed through Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from where he was discharged on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

