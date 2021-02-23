Amit Shah discusses COVID vaccine drive and public health response to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday evening held a meeting with top government officials including officials from Prime Minister's Office. The meeting was held to review COVID-19 vaccination progress.

According to sources, the sudden spike in cases in some cities was also discussed and the Union Home Minister asked officials to keep monitoring the situation.

Sources also claimed that prime agenda of the meeting was to discuss next level of COVID vaccination and its progress so far.

From Prime Minister's office, PK Mishra, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul attended the meeting apart from Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The second phase of COVID vaccination has already started and frontline workers are getting COVID vaccines. Health care workers have already received vaccination in first phase. (ANI)