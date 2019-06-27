Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday distributed cheques to families of BJP workers who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, in recent months.
BJP's state unit president Ravinder Raina was also present at the event.
Shah, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit, met village heads (sarpanch) in Srinagar earlier in the day. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was also present during the meeting.
Both Shah and Malik also held a review meeting over security arrangements and law and order situation in the state.
Shah had also met the family members of Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag, who lost his life in a terror attack on June 12.
Yesterday, Shah conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free Yatra. (ANI)
Amit Shah distributes cheques to kin of BJP workers killed by terrorists in J-K
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:42 IST
