Amit Shah expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases in CAPF

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Friday held a review meeting with Director Generals (DGs) of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and expressed his concern over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the force.

This comes as at least 514 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported in the CAPFs across the country.

Shah, in the meeting, appreciated the commendable work being done by the CAPFs and also discussed measures to be taken for containing further spread of coronavirus in the force and to ensure the wellbeing of the personnel.

According to the official data from various para-military forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), total number of COVID-19 positive jawans has crossed the 500 mark, while five have lost their lives due to the infection.

India is under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 1,886 people and infected over 54,000 others so far across the country. (ANI)

