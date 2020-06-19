Amit Shah expresses gratitude after India got elected as non-permanent member of UNSC

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday expressed gratitude to the member countries for supporting India to become the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2021-22 and said India will work towards peace and prosperity of the world.

"Gratitude to the member nations for unanimously supporting India's membership to UN Security Council. Under the strong and visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi, India will uphold its mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and will work towards peace & prosperity of the world," Shah tweeted.

India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member- UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

The UN General Assembly held elections for the President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday (June 17, 2020), amid special voting arrangements in place at the UN Headquarters in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Celebrating the occasion, India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, said, "I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021- 22.

"We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India. Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar," he said in a video message. (ANI)