Amit Shah expresses grief over Bhatpara killings, constitutes three-member committee

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a three-member committee that would visit West Bengal's Bhatpara on June 22 and submit a report after visiting the violence-hit area.

Amit Shah, the BJP president, on Friday, expressed grief over the killing of two party workers in Bhatpara, which witnessed violent clashes between two groups yesterday.

"BJP President Amit Shah has expressed his grief over the killings of two party workers in Bhatpara," the party said in a statement.

The committee would consist of the party's Members of Parliament- Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Two people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Bhatpara area, Barrackpore of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired. In response, police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, was promulgated in Bhatpara and Jagatdal police station areas yesterday to restore order in the localities.

Trinamool Congress and the BJP have blamed each other for the violent incident. (ANI)

