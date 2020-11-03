Amit Shah expresses grief over demise of violinist TN Krishnan

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of TN Krishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to the notest violinist, stating that "he captured the imagination of several generations with his breathtaking compositions".

"Saddened on the passing away of Violin maestro Shri TN Krishnan ji. As a gifted musician, TN Krishnan ji captured the imagination of several generations with his breathtaking compositions. My deepest condolences are with this family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condoled the demise of Krishnan, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to Krishnan's family and noted that his demise has left a "big void in the world of music".

Krishnan, who breathed his last on Monday evening, was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai.

He also received many awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. (ANI)

