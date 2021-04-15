Amit Shah extends Himachal Day greetings

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings on Himachal Day stating that the state is a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty.

"Happy Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh, a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty. I wish the state continues on the path of progress and pray to god for all the people of the state to be healthy and strong," tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi.

Himachal Day is observed every year on April 15, marking the formation of the state of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)