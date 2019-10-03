Amit Shah flags off Vande-Bharat Express between New Delhi-Katra

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:02 IST

J-K: Suspected Pakistani intruder apprehended by BSF

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A suspected Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Akhnoor sector along the International Border (IB) area last night while he was trying to sneak in into the Indian side.