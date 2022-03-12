Amit Shah flags off 'Dandi Cycle Yatra' on 92nd anniversary of historic march

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off 'Dandi Cycle Yatra' on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March in Ahmedabad.



The Dandi Cycle Yatra, organised by Gujarat Vidyapeeth, left for Dandi from Kocharab Ashram in Ahmedabad.

The Dandi March or Salt Satyagrah was organised by Mahatma Gandhi from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi in the state's coastal area. The Salt Satyagrah was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent movement against British rule.

The movement was started on March 12, 1930, and ended on April 5, 1930. (ANI)