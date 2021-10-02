Amit Shah flags off NSG's pan-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama'

New Delhi, October 2 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off the all-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' of National Security Guard (NSG) from the Red Fort in Delhi as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

He also welcomed cycle rallies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which started from different parts of the country, such as Dandi, the North East and Leh to Kanyakumari, and concluded at Rajghat here in the national capital.

With Shah flagging off the NSG car rally, the country's elite force started a 29-day long journey that will cover 7,500 km at historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The journey will end on October 30, 2021, at the Police Memorial here in the National Capital.

NSG's car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the nation and will visit historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).



As many as 12 NSG officers and 35 commandos will be participating in the car rally.

Tokyo Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia was present on the occasion as a guest of honour. Senior officials of the government of India and police forces also took part in the event.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to revive and instil in the youth the spirit and sacrifices of the unsung martyrs and freedom fighters.

CAPFs organized cycle rallies in different parts of the country to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The cycle rallies, which began on August 15 with around 900 cyclists, including officers and jawans, passed through 21 states to cover a distance of about 41,000 km to reach Delhi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police organized one cycle rally, while the Central Reserve Police Force organized four, the Sashastra Seema Bal organised ten rallies, the Assam Rifles organized one, the Central Industrial Security Force organized nine rallies and the Border Security Force organized fifteen cycle rallies.

Organized under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry, the objective of these rallies is to celebrate the 75th year of independence of the country as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to spread the message of mutual brotherhood by visiting historic places associated with the freedom struggle, to maintain the unity and integrity of the country by meeting the youth and inspire them for patriotism, to pay tributes to all patriots and martyrs of the freedom movement and to strengthen the spirit of national integration, patriotism and brotherhood among citizens and the youth. (ANI)

