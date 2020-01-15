Amit Shah flies kite during Uttarayan festival

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah flew a kite here on Tuesday during Uttarayan festival.

He went to the rooftop of a building and flew kite with dexterity. People took selfies and photographs with Shah and greeted him.

During the festival of Uttarayan, the sky over most cities of Gujarat is filled with kites from dawn to dusk.

The festival is associated with a change in sun's run in relation to earth and decline of winter. Apart from flying kites, people in Gujarat also make special dishes. (ANI)

