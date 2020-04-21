Amit Shah greets bureaucrats on Civil Services Day, appreciates their commitment to defeat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted bureaucrats on Civil Services Day and also appreciated their dedication, commitment and efforts to defeat COVID-19.

"I extend my warm greetings to all Civil Servants and their families on Civil Servant Day. They have played a pioneering role in India's progress. Today at these challenging times their dedication, commitment and efforts to defeat COVID-19 are truly appreciable," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded the role of civil services in implementing policies and programmes for public welfare. (ANI)