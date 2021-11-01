Amit Shah greets people of Haryana, Chhattisgarh, MP on formation day of states

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday conveyed his wishes to citizens of Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the formation day of their respective states.

Wishing Haryana on its formation day, Shah said the state has made "new records of development and public welfare in the last seven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar."

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also said that Haryana continues to contribute to the progress of the country as it has been doing for the last seven years.

"Today is the foundation day of Haryana state, I convey my best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of this brave land. In the last 7 years, Haryana has made new records of development and public welfare. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Manohar Lal Khattar ji, the state continues to contribute to the progress of India like this," Shah tweeted.



The Home Minister further wished Chhattisgarh on its formation day, saying the state has a "wonderful heritage of natural beauty and art culture"

"... I wish all the brothers and sisters here and wish for the continued prosperity and progress of the state," Shah tweeted.

Later, the Home Minister wished Madhya Pradesh on its formation day and said the state is called the "heart of India" as it is "such a land of religion and culture, which has made the whole country proud with its hard work."

"Happy State Foundation Day to all the residents of the state and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan ji who are on the path of Antyodaya from agricultural welfare to poor welfare," Shah said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on the formation day of their respective states. (ANI)

