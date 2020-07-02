Amit Shah greets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday.

"Warm greetings to Vice President of India, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji on his birthday. A vastly experienced leader who is respected across the political line for his simplicity and deep knowledge of Parliamentary affairs. I pray for his good health and long life," he tweeted.

Born on July 1, 1949, Naidu was thrice elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and served a period from 1998 to 2014.

In 2002 he was appointed as the BJP President and on May 26, 2014, he took oath as the Union Minister of Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs.

On August 5, 2017, Naidu got elected as the Vice-President of India. (ANI)