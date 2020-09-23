Amit Shah hails passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in LS

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in Lok Sabha and said that long-awaited dream of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has come true.

Amit Shah, who made a series of tweets, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through the bill.

"A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true! Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English will now be the official languages of J&K," Shah said.

He said Modi government will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I thank PM Narendra Modiji for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill. I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said.

He said special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi.

"Under this bill, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'. Along with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages," the minister said.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to English and Urdu. (ANI)