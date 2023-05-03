Amit Shah hands over appointment letters to 4,400 employees of NDMC on their regularization

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 4,400 employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on their regularization.

The Minister also inaugurated various projects here in the national capital.



Addressing the gathering, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eased the lives of the people by removing uncertainties from many areas, that's why every elderly, child and youth of the country says that 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' (Everything is possible when PM Modi is there).

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi himself has given a lot of thrust on timely changes in job conditions and recruitment rules in every ministry of the Government of India.

As a result, Shah said, Modi has not only provided facilities to 4,400 employees but also for many employees in the coming years.

The Home Minister said that due to this decision of Prime Minister Modi, the people belonging to the backward sections of society have got pride, respect and assurance for their future today.

He said that in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav when India is presiding over the G-20, your rich enthusiasm will help in beautifying Delhi.

Shah added that the area of NDMC is very important as the policies of the country are made here, foreign guests visit here and this area is very important to spread the message and fragrance of India all over the world.

He said that it is the responsibility of NDMC to provide basic amenities to the 43 sq km area and lakhs of people every day.

The Minister said that the work of NDMC is considered the best among its counterparts across the country and NDMC is also financially self-sufficient with an AA+ credit rating.

Several plans have been made to develop it with minimum ecological impact, said Shah, adding "4,400 people have officially joined this team of 13,000 Karmayogis of NDMC today."

He said that these 4,400 Karmayogis are known by their work more than their names.

"Whether it is cleanliness, making places rich with greenery and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the efforts of these 4,400 Karmayogis and their dedication and hard work towards NDMC is worth every applause."



He said that these people had been getting recognition for their hard work, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also provided them with respect and security along with recognition.

He also said that officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DoPT have played a major role in making necessary changes in the recruitment rules and removing administrative hurdles in regularizing these employees.

Shah said that about 900 additional posts were created after which 4,400 people could be regularized.

He said that after regularization, an average salary of Rs 32,000 will be assured, while some people will also get a higher level. Additionally, the cashless health scheme of NDMC, LTC, promotion opportunities and the right to apply for NDMC government houses will be assured.

The Minister said that while all these facilities should have been provided to these employees long ago, it is due to the decision of Prime Minister Modi that these rights have now been provided to them.

He said that in the coming days, NDMC needs to be further strengthened, services have to be made specific and detailed and the culture of cleanliness has to be inculcated in the entire NDMC area.

Shah said that due to the important decision taken by Prime Minister Modi, a ray of enthusiasm and new hope has come in the lives of 4,400 employees, today.

Shah also inaugurated 120 new flats in Pushp Vihar Housing Complex among other projects including upgradation as well as beautification of Ranjit Singh flyover and Safdarjung flyover.

Shah said before 2014, there was no government policy for urban development.

However, after 2014, Prime Minister Modi took responsibility for development across all the fields and formulated a comprehensive, result-oriented and integrated urban development policy, which is based on 5 pillars- Governance, Rejuvenation of Infrastructure, Cleanliness, Welfare of urban poor and Promotion of Healthy Competition between cities.

Along with this, the Government of India worked towards the upgradation of the infrastructure of the city through several schemes, such as Amrut Mission, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act, the metro network and electric buses, thus helping to improve the infrastructure and environment of the city.

He said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has also taken care of the cleanliness of the city through the promotion of initiatives like green energy, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the construction of public toilets, clean energy, solar rooftop and LED lights.

Shah said that houses have been built for the welfare of about 1.5 crores of urban poor.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, the street vendors have been made self-reliant while through digital transactions, they have been connected with banking facilities so that they could easily transact money.

Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were present on the occasion. (ANI)

