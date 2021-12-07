Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma met to discuss strategies, preparations for upcoming local body polls: Assam BJP President

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma met to discuss the party's strategy and preparations in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

"Both leaders met to discuss preparations and strategies for the upcoming local body elections in the state, which will take place in February next year. Elections will be held in 81 municipal boards and 23 autonomous boards," Kalita told ANI.



When asked he said there was no discussion on the recent Nagaland violence.

Amid outrage over the killings of 14 civilians in a botched up army operation against insurgents in Oting village in Nagaland's Mon district, CM Neiphiu Rio said that the state government has decided to write to the Centre appealing for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that gives sweeping powers to the army in troubled regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed the civilian killing by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month. (ANI)

