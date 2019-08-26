Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Amit Shah holds inter-state council meeting on anti-Maoist operations

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding an inter-state meeting on security issues with the chief ministers of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states on Monday.
Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are also present.
Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Yogi Adityanath and Raghubar Das are present at the meeting along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also attending the meet along with his Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath.
According to reports, Shah is likely to share his views and plans on mitigating the Naxalite problem in the affected areas.
Officials from security agencies namely Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) among others are also attending the meeting chaired by Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:29 IST

