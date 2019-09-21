Amit Shah holds meeting on economic slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with the chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states on the economic slowdown, at the party headquarters here, the sources said.

While the chief ministers attended the meeting via video-conferencing, BJP Working President J P Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur were present at the party headquarters during the meeting.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (ANI)

