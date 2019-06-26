Amit Shah along with Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI)
Amit Shah holds meeting to review security for Amarnath Yatra

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:56 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a review meeting on security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.
Shah is on a 2-day visit to the state where besides reviewing security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra he will also review several development projects in the state.
State Governor Satyapal Malik also was also present in the review meeting.
Before the Home Minister's visit, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited units deployed for security of Amarnath yatra and reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal & Pahalgam.
Lt Gen Singh was briefed by commanders on the ground of sound coordination and synergy between all agencies of the government and measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims. (ANI)

