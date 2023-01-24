हिंदी खबर
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo:ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo:ANI)

Amit Shah holds meeting with Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2023 16:51 IST


New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday.
The sugar industry, and cabinet expansion among other issues are expected to be discussed, according to the sources.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl