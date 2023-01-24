New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday.
The sugar industry, and cabinet expansion among other issues are expected to be discussed, according to the sources.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Amit Shah holds meeting with Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2023 16:51 IST
