Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with senior intelligence officials in which National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba were also present to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after Doval returned here after a 10-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which was undertaken in the aftermath of the Centre's decision to scrap Art 370 and create two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During his stay, Doval had interacted with different sections of society and oversaw the security arrangements in the state and interacted with local people in Shopian, Anantnag and downtown Srinagar. He had also interacted with jawans from Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF. (ANI)