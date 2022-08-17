Amit Shah inaugurates 2-day National Security Strategies Conference

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference here in the national capital in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Deputy NSAs, Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police of all States and Union Territories (UTs) and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are attending the conference.

The Conference is being attended by 600 officers from across the country, physically and virtually.

"The NSS Conference brings a unique mix of top leadership addressing national security challenges alongside cutting edge Police officers/Security practitioners and experts from specialized fields," said a Home Ministry statement.



Prior to the commencement of the Conference, Union Home Minister paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column.

On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to cryptocurrencies, counter rogue drone technology and challenges posed by Maoist outfits.

Shah emphasized the importance of human intelligence in countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of District Level Police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots.

He also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), developed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The system will help in the quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of a centralized fingerprint database.

The Home Minister would be addressing the Conference on a concluding day on Thursday. (ANI)

