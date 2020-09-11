Amit Shah inaugurates development works in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dedicated development works and laid the foundation stone of projects in Ahmedabad through video conferencing.

"Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works of Ahmedabad district and city through video conference," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah had on Thursday laid the foundation stone of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar via video-conferencing.

"Dedicated development works worth Rs 15.01 crores to the people in Gandhinagar district and city through video conferencing and also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 119.63 crores. These development works will further strengthen the progress of Gandhinagar," he had said in a tweet. (ANI)