Amit Shah inaugurates interstate bus terminus at Mawiong

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong, Meghalaya.

While addressing a public event, Amit Shah said, "Today we inaugurated the interstate bus terminal at Mawiong, East Khasi Hills. It will improve road connectivity of northeast and will make the region an 'economic hub'."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present at the inauguration event.

"Under the Government of India and Meghalaya government, ISBT project was completed by investing around Rs 50 crores. I am glad to be here. As far as the North East region is concerned, connectivity is necessary for the development of the state."



"In 2014, when BJP came in power, we ensured that providing good connectivity in the North East region should be on priority. Apart from rail and air connectivity, we have ensured that roadways should also be well connected. Roadways not only help in transportation but also help in economic progress," the Union Home Minister said.

Shah said, "We aim that before 2022, all road, rail and air transport mediums are well connected in the entire northeast region."

Prior to this event, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Conference Centre and Exhibition facility in North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Meghalaya.

"I applaud the efforts and dedication of Team NESAC and want to assure them that PM @narendramodi led central government is committed to providing advanced technology support to the region, that can transform the lives of our people of the North-Eastern states," tweeted Amit Shah.

Also, after chairing a meeting to review the operation of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in Umiam, Meghalaya, Shah in a tweet wrote, "NESAC plays a key role in stimulating the overall growth of the North-Eastern region by using space science and technology. Mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development, Identification & rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of floodwater and assessment of Bamboo resources for livelihood needs are a few among many key ideas that were discussed during the meeting." (ANI)

