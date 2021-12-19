Amit Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune, Maharashtra.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah offered prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra.





The Union Minister will attend various public events in Pune on December 19. He will also attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers today.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday. (ANI)

