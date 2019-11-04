Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue -2019 at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Monday.

"Inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019 in New Delhi," Shah Tweeted.



The four-day exercise is being hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rehearse disaster response mechanisms and share knowledge, experience, and technology.

The main focus of the joint exercise will be to test the region's preparedness to activate intergovernmental interaction for an immediate response. (ANI)

