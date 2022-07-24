Amit Shah inaugurates several Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority projects

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated various projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Sports Complex by AUDA under 'Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra', Shah said, "About one year ago I had laid foundation stone here and today I am inaugurating the various projects here. This is an example of working with speed."

Speaking on the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga program, he said, "Recently, a program has been announced by PM Narendra Modi in which he has said to hoist the national flag on August 13, 14, 15. There is a program to boost patriotism among the youth and people of the country."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.

The initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.



Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

Shah inaugurated a water supply project in Bopal worth 77.53 crore.

"If the water is impure, many diseases will occur. 13 years ago I was fighting for this job as an MLA. 11 municipalities and villages used to drink water from borewells, he said.

He also inaugurated Pradhanmantri Aawas there worth 7.73 crore.

The Sports Complex is worth 6.69 crore at Manipur - Godhavi. He inaugurated a flyover Bridge worth 77.71 crore at SP Ring Road.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated a Police Headquarters CCTV Control Room in Gandhinagar.

With the intention to enable citizens to file a First Information Report (FIR) online, Shah also launched the e-FIR system so that people will not have to visit police stations for the same. (ANI)

