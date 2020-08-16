Amit Shah joins millions of cricket fans to thank Dhoni for 'unparalleled contribution' to Indian cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked him for his unparalleled contributions to the Indian cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India's favour. Under his captaincy, India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats."

"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!" he added.

Taking to Instagram, the wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lauded MS Dhoni on the day of his retirement.

"Well Played! MS Dhoni. You took India's name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you. My best wishes on your next innings," Gadkari tweeted.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a cricketer, he is the 'courage' of crores of youth coming from small towns and ordinary families who have the courage to do something big. One thing every aspiring Indian should learn from his life is 'Its Never Too Late'. #ThankYouDhoni" Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

