Amit Shah, JP Nadda, CM Yogi, Smriti Irani express grief as PM Modi's mother passes away

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several of his cabinet and party colleagues expressed their grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away early Friday.

PM Modi's mother, who was admitted at an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday which was followed by condolences from several union ministers among others.

"The news of the demise of respected Mataji Heera Ba of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

Shah said that Heeraben Modi's sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory.

"The struggles faced by Heera Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The whole country stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," Shah added.

Heeraben Modi was admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The news of her demise was announced by the hospital in a bulletin that said: "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed grief and said, "The demise of PM Narendra Modi ji's mother Heera Ba is very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that it's a void "impossible to fill".

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

BJP National President JP Nadda expressed condolence and said her "affection and truthfulness gave the country successful leadership".

"I express my deepest condolences on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother. The struggling and virtuous life of Heera Baji is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country successful leadership. Mother's departure is an irreparable loss; it is impossible to fill this emptiness," Nadda said in a tweet.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid a heartfelt tribute to PM Modi's mother and highlighted her image of being extremely simple and loving that will always be remembered.

"The news of the demise of respected Mataji Heeraben ji of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to her. The values that Heera Baji gave to his family while living a very difficult and struggling life, the country has got a leader like Narendra Bhai," he said in a tweet.

"Her image of being extremely simple and loving will always be remembered. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to Narendrabhai and the Modi family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Heera Ba was an epitome of struggle, hard work and affection, the circumstances in which she raised the family is a role model.



"It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Modi ji's revered mother Heera Ba. Mother plays the supreme role in the making of a person, no one in the world can fill her absence," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Heera Ba was an epitome of struggle, hard work and affection, the circumstances in which she raised the family is a role model. His life spent in sacrifice and penance will always be alive in our memory. The whole country is with Modi ji and his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

Expressing grief over the demise of PM Modi's mother, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son.

"For a son, a mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!" Yogi tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Heeraben Modi was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction.

"For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction. As she leaves for the heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us," Sarma said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

"Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like Narendra Modi, the Triveni of devotion, penance and action. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration," Chouhan said.

Expressing condolence on the demise of PM Modi's mother, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for strength to the Prime Minister and all his family members to bear the immense loss.

"Expressing condolence on the demise of Heera Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has prayed to Baba Kedar to give strength to the Prime Minister and all his family members to bear this immense suffering and to grant the divine soul a place at his feet," Uttarakhand CMO said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother who passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

The Prime Minister posted early Friday a heartfelt tweet, informing of the demise: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said. (ANI)

