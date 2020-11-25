Amit Shah, JP Nadda condole demise of Ahmed Patel

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

"The news of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is extremely saddening. Ahmed Patel's contribution to the Congress party and public life was immense. In this hour of grief, I convey my deep condolences to his family and supporters. May God give peace to the departed soul," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled the demise of Patel while tweeting: "Deeply anguished to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. I pray for strength to the family members and his supporters at this hour of grief. Om Shanti."



Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

