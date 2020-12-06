Amit Shah, JP Nadda pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary which is also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

"Tributes to Baba Saheb on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He gave a future-oriented and inclusive Constitution to the country and paved the way for progress, prosperity and equality in the country," the Home Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades," he said in another tweet.



While Nadda in a tweet in Hindi said, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, on his death anniversary."

"The nation will remain indebted to Babasaheb who played important role in showing the way of social harmony and social reform in the country," Nadda said.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

