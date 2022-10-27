Amit Shah kickstarts 'Chintan Shivir' of state Home Ministers; Bihar, Bengal CMs skip meet

Surajkund (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states here to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the Centre's 'Vision 2047'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar-- both having charges of the Home Ministries of their states-- skipped the event in which the development of an eco-system for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increase in usage of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed.

The event, which will culminate on Friday, was attended by Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura-- all having charge of Home Ministry in their respective states.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Nagaland; Governor of Rajasthan; Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana; Finance Minister of Jharkhand among others took part in the event which is organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Paanch Pran' announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Shah said the initiative of the 'Chintan Shivir' was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said both Centre and states could fight against cross-border crime when all states will jointly plan and take steps accordingly.

The minister said that the 'Chintan Shivir' will help in formulating a joint plan to deal with crimes and other issues.

The Home Minister said that the role of 'Nari Shakti' is important to achieve the goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them.

The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination. Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the 'Chintan Shivir'.

On the first day of the Conference, many important issues such as Home Guards, Civil Defense, Fire Protection and Enemy Property will be discussed. On the second day, other important issues such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women's safety and border management will be discussed.

Chintan Shivir is also planned on issues of drug trafficking including the NDPS Act, NCORD, NIDAAN and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of Land Border Management and Coastal Security.

Enhancing conviction rate by technology-based investigation using ICJS and CCTNS systems and IT modules - NAFIS, ITSSO, and NDSO & Cri-MAC will also be deliberated in the conference.

Initiatives like Safe City Project, 112-Single Emergency Response System, anti-human trafficking units in districts, women's help desks in police stations and biometric identity cards for fishermen will also be discussed. The purpose of the sessions on various subjects is to encourage and ensure the participation of state governments on these issues.

Home Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the states and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) were also present at the event.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will also address the 'Chintan Shivir' through video conferencing which aims to bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the Centre and state levels. (ANI)