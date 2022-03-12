Amit Shah lauds administrative reforms in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the administrative reforms carried out by Gujarat, saying that the state was the first to computerise police stations and employ technology in the recruitment of the police services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation today. Shah was also present on the occasion.

"Under the Chief Ministership of Narendra Modi (then CM), Gujarat became the first state to computerise police stations. The police force was trained in new technology, with the use of software to connect jails and forensic science labs," said Shah.



"During 2002-13, when our PM was the CM of Gujarat, he gave a holistic approach to law and order situation in the state. Ensuring law and order is the duty of the state. Police stations have been computerised. All police stations have now been connected digitally," added Shah.

"He (PM Modi) had opted for professional help. I am proud that this software is still in the use at all the police stations. Constable recruitments and training now take place on this software as well," he said.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. The government set up a national police university named Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010.

The University, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations on October 1, 2020. The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security.

The RRU offers academic programs from diploma to doctorate level in various areas of policing and internal security such as police science and management, criminal law and justice, cyberpsychology, information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security, crime investigation, strategic languages, internal defence and strategies, physical education and sports, coastal and maritime security. Currently, 822 students from 18 States are enrolled in these programs. (ANI)

