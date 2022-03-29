Amit Shah lauds Assam, Meghalaya CMs for border agreement, says GDP of northeastern states will increase in coming days

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the signing of the inter-state agreement between Assam and Meghalaya to resolve the pending border dispute is a "historic day for the northeast" and congratulated the two chief ministers.

"Today is a historic day for the northeast. Since 2014, PM Modi has made numerous efforts for the development and promotion of the cultural heritage of the northeast region. Today, I congratulate Assam CM and Meghalaya CM and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister said that he is assured that in the coming days GDP of the northeastern states will increase and there will be peace, prosperity and development.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously worked for the welfare of the people of the northeast.

Amit Shah said that looking at the journey from 2019 to 2022, there have been many big achievements in establishing peace in the northeast.



"First of all, in 2019, there was an NLFT agreement. The Bru Reang Agreement was signed on January 16, which benefited more than 34,000 people. Then on January 27, 2020, the historic Bodo Accord was signed. We ended the 50-year-old problem by creating the original form of the state without disturbing the Assam model," he said.

The Home Minister said that the Karbi Amlang agreement was signed in 2021 and an agreement had been reached today.

Amit Shah said that he had gone to Meghalaya in July last year and met all the chief ministers of the northeast region.

"We are continuously moving forward on the path of resolving the border dispute. Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. Six out of 12 points of the dispute have been resolved, which comprises nearly 70 per cent of the boundary. The remaining six points will be resolved at the earliest," the minister said.

Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute.

The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary. (ANI)

