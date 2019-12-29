Amit Shah lauds CRPF as 'bravest force' in the world

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the bravest force in the world at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Directorate General building of CRPF here.

Director-General of CRPF Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said that it is a proud occasion for CRPF as the foundation stone of the Directorate General building of the organisation is being laid today. It is also a proud occasion for me. CRPF is not only the world's biggest armed force, but it is also the bravest armed force in the world," Shah said while addressing the officers and jawans of CRPF.

Praising the valour and selfless service of the jawans of CRPF, Shah said: "If someone goes through the history of CRPF, one will observe many inspirational chapters. Till now 2,184 Jawans of CRPF have sacrificed their lives for the cause of their country."

The Home Minister recounted some of the landmark battles fought by CRPF in the past.

"The Hot Spring battle that CRPF fought on October 21, 1959, is etched in our memories. Only 10 Jawans of the CRPF faced a battalion of Chinese forces with valour and sacrificed their lives. Due to that reason, October 21 is observed as a Memorial day by the entire police force of the country," he said.

"CRPF faced the Pakistani forces in the 1965 war at the Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat with bravery. CRPF foiled the attack and drove the Pakistani forces away from there," he added.

Shah credited CRPF for tackling internal security challenges with efficiency.

"The 80s and 90s saw insurgency in some parts of the country. The CRPF dealt with this situation with courage. They helped bring peace to Punjab and North-East," he said. (ANI)