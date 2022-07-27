Amit Shah lauds CRPF for keeping India's security intact

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for its unique contribution in keeping the security of the country intact.

Shah's remarks came while greeting the personnel of the CRPF on the occasion of the Raising Day of the paramilitary force.

Taking Twitter to express his regard for the force. Shah said, "With its valour, CRPF has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the security of the country intact but has also created a glorious history of valour, which every Indian is proud of."

"I congratulate the Jawans of the CRPF on the Raising Day and salute their service and dedication to the Nation," Shah further said.

The CRPF is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of the country working under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The force was established on July 27, 1939, as the Crown Representative Police. After Independence, this force was named Central Reserve Police Force by an Act of Parliament on December 28, 1949.



The then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had envisioned a multi-faceted role for this force according to the changing needs of the newly independent nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to all the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force. Stating that the force has "distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service", PM Modi said that the role of CRPF is "commendable".

"Raising Day greetings to all CRPF personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

BJP national president JP Nadda extended his greetings to the CRPF on the 83rd Raising Day. "My greetings to all the members of CRPF and their families on the occasion of its Raising Day. The whole nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of CRPF. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: "Greetings and best wishes to CRPF personnel on 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. The force has been serving the nation with utmost commitment, and valour and dedication. The sacrifices of the CRPF Bravehearts can never be forgotten. CRPF Raising Day."

The CRPF was raised on July 27 in 1939 as Crown Representative's Police before a change in its nomenclature after Independence. The force is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counter-insurgency measures. (ANI)

