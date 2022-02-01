Amit Shah lauds Indian Coast Guard's commitment towards securing nation's coasts

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Extending his greetings on the occasion of the 46th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the personnel of the organisation for their unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts and saving human lives at sea.

"On their Raising Day, I extend my greetings to our brave Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families. We salute their unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts, saving human lives at sea and preserving our marine biodiversity," Shah tweeted.

Indian Coast Guard is a multi-mission organization, conducting round-the-year real-life operations at sea. Despite being relatively small, it has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations.

The organization is headed by the Director-General Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) exercising his overall command and superintendence from the Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ) located at New Delhi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day.

PM Modi termed the Indian Coast Guard an organisation of great strategic importance and said that "Our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts"

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a message said, "I am pleased to note that Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 45th anniversary on February 1, 2022".

Indian Coast Guard has firmly established itself as a potent Maritime Force committed to safeguard the National interests in Maritime Zones of India, which is in accordance with its motto "Vayam Rakshamah", said Singh, adding "it is indeed a matter of great pride that today Indian Coast Guard stands amongst the most recognised contemporary Coast Guards in the world".

"The operations conducted by Indian Coast Guard in the recent times stand testimony to its enhanced efficacy, as was apparent during relief operations in respect of the last few cyclones on Indian Coasts. It is a matter of pride that the Indian Coast Guard has been a torch-bearer in promoting indigenous production of its assets and inducting them too, thus immensely contributing towards Gol's vision of Make-In-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Singh said. (ANI)

