Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his appreciation for effective lockdown compliance and excellent services rendered by all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The Home Minister said this in a telephonic message to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.
"Hon'ble HM Amit Shah has conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown and excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. The Home Minister in a telephonic message to DGP Sh Dilbag Singh has also conveyed his compliments for good CT/ L&O management in J&K," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
Amit Shah lauds J-K Police for lockdown compliance
ANI | Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:08 IST
