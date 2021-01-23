Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme, 10 lakh personnel to get benefit

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Saturday launched Ayushman CAPF scheme and said it will benefit around 10 lakh personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and their family members.

The minister, who launched the scheme here on 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said that there could not have been a better day to launch the scheme.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given the slogan 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom'. This slogan reverberates among the youth. Under this scheme around 10 lakh CAPF jawans and officers, and around 50 lakh family members will be able to avail medical benefits at 24,000 hospitals in the country,” he said.

He said the new scheme has been launched for the health of brave CAPF personnel who guard the borders and whose efforts contribute to making people feel safe.

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said that the scheme is a joint initiative with Ministry of Home Affairs to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment to central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel and their families.

It had said that the joint initiative will provide cashless healthcare services to serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces - Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB - and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform. (ANI)